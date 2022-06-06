Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,651 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.03 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.