Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,726 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,552 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 419.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

