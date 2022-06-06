Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,032 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Century Casinos worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

CNTY opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.81.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Casinos Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.