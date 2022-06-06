Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 51,749 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Oportun Financial worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

