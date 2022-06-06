Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,230 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Security National Financial worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Security National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

