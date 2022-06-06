Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of RGC Resources worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,020 shares of company stock valued at $140,868. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

RGCO opened at $20.99 on Monday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $176.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

