Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.89% of Eneti worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eneti by 8,059.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the third quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 34.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter worth $389,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.92 on Monday. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Eneti (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.