Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of BBQ worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BBQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BBQ had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $41,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.