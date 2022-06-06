Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 354,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after buying an additional 58,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after buying an additional 141,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $161.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.