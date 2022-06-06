Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,372 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

