Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,779 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.04% of SEACOR Marine worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 237.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 80.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.19. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

SEACOR Marine Profile (Get Rating)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.