Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Schrödinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.20. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

