Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Alithya Group worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

