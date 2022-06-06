Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$70.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.29. Dollarama has a one year low of C$52.30 and a one year high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.71.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

