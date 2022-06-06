Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DYNT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -66,500.00 and a beta of -0.02. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

