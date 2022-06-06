Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.