Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

