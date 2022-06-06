Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -2.10. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

