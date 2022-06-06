Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ELTK stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -2.10. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.