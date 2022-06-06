EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of EMCOR Group worth $31,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $106.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

