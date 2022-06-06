Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $440,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

