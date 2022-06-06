Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $499,000 Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $471,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

