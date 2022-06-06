Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Banner were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 56.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.96 on Monday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

