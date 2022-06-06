Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,070 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SPTN stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

SpartanNash Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.