Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,700 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.