Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.31. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

