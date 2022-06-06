Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foran Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Foran Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOM. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FOM opened at C$2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$592.16 million and a P/E ratio of -82.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.09.

About Foran Mining (Get Rating)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.