Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.33 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

