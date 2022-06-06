Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.33 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.
About Ever-Glory International Group (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
