EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of EVERTEC worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,877 shares of company stock worth $8,394,333. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVTC opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

