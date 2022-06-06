Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

