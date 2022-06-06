Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
