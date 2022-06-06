Financial Analysis: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSCI and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 17.44 $725.98 million $9.12 48.08 TechTarget $263.43 million 8.12 $950,000.00 $0.17 425.59

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. MSCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.65% -205.88% 17.29% TechTarget 2.26% 21.03% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 5 0 2.63 TechTarget 0 1 5 0 2.83

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $558.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.40%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $100.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than MSCI.

Summary

MSCI beats TechTarget on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

