First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

