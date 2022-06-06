First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) recently:

6/6/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $21.50.

6/1/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – First Northwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

