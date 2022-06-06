First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $172.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 55,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

