First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FSFG stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

