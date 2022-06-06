First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FUNC stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

