Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVVC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

