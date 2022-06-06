Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.92% of Flotek Industries worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 30,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $49,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.90. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.25% and a negative return on equity of 105.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

