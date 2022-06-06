Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,475 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 994,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.52 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

