Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.52% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

