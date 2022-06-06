Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 927,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 289,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.