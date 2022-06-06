Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $45,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

