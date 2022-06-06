Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,749,000 after acquiring an additional 927,722 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

