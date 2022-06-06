Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 619.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,934,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,151,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 339,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,168 shares in the company, valued at $527,704.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.35 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

