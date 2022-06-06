Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Futu by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Futu by 1,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

