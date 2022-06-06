FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

