FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$41.54 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.16%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.