FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $270.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.40. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.