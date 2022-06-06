FY2022 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$382.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

