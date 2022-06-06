FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

KRG stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

