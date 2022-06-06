FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$41.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

